News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after oil leak

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after oil leak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 22, 2023 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying more than 290 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines and aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation will probe the incident, according to senior officials.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Air India on Facebook

A senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.

Following this, the engine was shut down, and later the aircraft made an emergency landing in Stockholm. The plane landed safely, the official added.

 

An airline official said there were 292 passengers, including 8 infants onboard the plane.

Together with the crew, there were around 300 people in the aircraft.

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two. The DGCA will probe the incident, the DGCA official said.

The airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IndiGo planes avert mid-air collision over Bengaluru
IndiGo planes avert mid-air collision over Bengaluru
SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kochi
SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kochi
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan
SC protects Akhil Gogoi from arrest in anti-CAA case
SC protects Akhil Gogoi from arrest in anti-CAA case
Women's T20 WC: Can India fix their issues vs Aus?
Women's T20 WC: Can India fix their issues vs Aus?
Maha CM to probe 'threat to Raut' from his son
Maha CM to probe 'threat to Raut' from his son
AAP claims victory in Delhi mayoral elections
AAP claims victory in Delhi mayoral elections
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light

Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light

Abu Dhabi-Calicut AI Express plane catches fire mid-air

Abu Dhabi-Calicut AI Express plane catches fire mid-air

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances