HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi bomber Umar Nabi's house in J-K demolished

Delhi bomber Umar Nabi's house in J-K demolished

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 08:42 IST

x

The house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, has been demolished by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Dr Umar Nabi house in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama demolished by security agencies. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

The car blast near Red Fort on Monday night claimed 13 lives and injured several others.

 

Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that was laden with explosives. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched with those of Dr Umar's mother.

Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years. Investigators said he had joined several radical messaging groups on social media.

Further details were awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Dr Umar planned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv
Dr Umar planned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run
Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run
Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test
Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

BJD s Lekha Samantsinghar slams Centre, calls Delhi Blast a Security Breach1:41

BJD s Lekha Samantsinghar slams Centre, calls Delhi Blast...

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in Botswana,pays tribute to Delhi Blast victims10:41

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in...

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of Prez Droupadi Murmu in Gaborone1:38

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO