Delhi bomber Umar Nabi's house in J-K demolished

The house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, has been demolished by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Dr Umar Nabi house in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama demolished by security agencies. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

The car blast near Red Fort on Monday night claimed 13 lives and injured several others.

Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that was laden with explosives. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched with those of Dr Umar's mother.

Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years. Investigators said he had joined several radical messaging groups on social media.

Further details were awaited.