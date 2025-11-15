Delhi blast: 4 doctors' names removed from national medical register

The National Medical Commission on Friday removed the names Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed from the National Medical Register after they were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following the Delhi blast.

IMAGE: Security personnel and members of the forensic team at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort, in Delhi, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Following this, these doctors will not be allowed to practice medicine or to hold any appointment as a medical practitioner till further orders from the commission.

Investigations into the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives on November 10 and the powerful car blast near the Red Fort that killed 13 people later in the day have led to the arrest of eight people, including doctors, while many have been detained.

In a public notice on Friday, the National Medical Commission listed the charges imposed in the FIRs against the doctors and said, "Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Muzamil Shakeel, registered with the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council, have been found to be involved in the case on the basis of evidence collected by the investigating agencies."

The commission said such association or conduct was prima facie "inconsistent with the standards of ethical propriety, integrity and public trust" expected of members of the medical profession and attracts the provisions under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.

The notice stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council has ordered cancellation of registration of Dr Ahmad, Dr Rather, Dr Shakeel and Dr Saeed with directions that their names be removed from the register of medical practitioners maintained by it with immediate effect.

"Consequent upon such removal, the said practitioner shall cease to be entitled to practice medicine or to hold any appointment as a medical practitioner till further orders," the NMC notice said.

"Now, therefore, in view of the notifications dated November 13 regarding cancellation of registration of above-mentioned doctors issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council, their names be removed from the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect," the notice said.

On the morning of November 10, police announced that 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Dr Muzamil's rented accommodation in Faridabad's Al Falah University, where he was working. The doctor is from South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Shortly after, Jammu and Kashmir police said 2,900 kg of explosives were found in and around the university, and a 'white collar' terror module busted. He has been arrested.

Police are on the lookout for Dr Muzaffar, also from Al Falah University. The Qazigund native came under the scanner after the questioning of those who were arrested. He left India in August and is believed to be in Afghanistan. Police have moved Interpol for a Red Corner Notice against him.

Dr Shaheen, a woman doctor from Lucknow, was privy to the conspiracy being hatched by the three doctors. She was aware of the logistics being planned, apparently in time for the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, people in the know of the blast investigation said.

Dr Adeel Rather, the brother of Muzaffar, was arrested from Saharanpur on November 7. An AK-56 rifle and other ammunition were seized from his locker at Anantnag hospital.