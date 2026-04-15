Delhi Bar Manager Faces Charges Over Unlicensed Dance Events

A Delhi bar manager has been arrested and faces charges after a police raid uncovered unlicensed dance performances and the seizure of ecstasy, highlighting the crackdown on illegal activities in the city's entertainment venues.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi bar manager was booked for allegedly hosting unlicensed dance performances.

Delhi Police raided the bar in Paharganj and seized small quantities of ecstasy (MDMA).

The bar was found to be operating without the necessary licence for hosting dance activities.

A case has been registered against the bar's manager, Tasleem, under relevant sections of the law.

The Municipal Corporation has been informed about the licence violations for further action.

The manager of a Delhi bar has been booked for allegedly hosting dance performances on the premises without holding a valid licence, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed after a Delhi Police team raided the bar in the Paharganj area. It also seized small quantities of ecstasy (MDMA) from two persons. The Delhi Police's Special Staff carried out the operation, a police statement read.

"Upon verification, the establishment was found to be operating without the requisite licence for such activities," the statement added.

A case was registered at the Paharganj police station under BNS Sections 296 (obscene acts), 223A/3/5 ( disobedience...) against the bar's manager, identified as Tasleem (42), along with others.

The police also lodged a separate case in connection with the seizure of MDMA.

Further Action and Licence Violations

"Officials said that the Municipal Corporation has also been informed about the violations of licence conditions by the establishment for necessary action," the statement added.