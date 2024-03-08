Delhi banquet to become 'fortress' for gangster's marriage

A banquet in Delhi is set to turn into a 'fortress' for the marriage of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi with "history-sheeter" Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' on March 12, official sources said on Friday.

The banquet, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000. The marriage will witness the deployment of 250 policemen along with SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) commandoes carrying hi-tech weapons. The police personnel will include teams of special cell, crime branch and Haryana's CIA (crime investigation agency), the sources said.

The Delhi Police has made a strategic plan to avert any incident knowing Sandeep's notoriety and his previous records, the sources said.

Sandeep has fled once from the custody of Haryana police and also orchestrated an escape of his associate from the custody of Delhi Police.

Once a wanted and rewardee of Rs 7 lakh, Sandeep from Haryana's Sonipat has got a parole of six hours for his marriage by a Delhi court. He will Choudhary, who also faces several criminal records.

Sandeep is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

A police officer said Sandeep had fled from the custody of Haryana police while being escorted to Faridabad court in 2020. His gang men had surrounded the police and opened fire at the them, leaving one police personnel injured.

In 2021, he along with his associates orchestrated a shootout in Delhi's GTB Hospital and managed to free one Kuldeep Fajja from the custody of Delhi Police, the officer said, adding, Fajja was later caught and killed in an encounter with Delhi Police's special cell.

"We don't want to take any chance this time. Therefore, an adequate deployment of police force will be put in place, from Tihar to marriage venue in Dwarka," a senior Delhi Police official said.

Santosh Garden is located about seven kilometers from Tihar jail.

According to the court's order, Sandeep has got permission from 10 am to 4 pm for his marriage. On the next day, March 13, he will taken to his home town in village Jathedi in Sonipat, Haryana for the couple's home-coming rituals.

The police have also not ruled out the possibility of a gang war.

Officials said about 250 police police personnel will remain deployed in and around the venue. Some police officers in civil clothes but with weapons will also keep a tight watch on the venue, the official said.

The police said Sandeep will be escorted with a large number of Delhi Police personnel from Third Battalion unit, which is entrusted for taking a prisoner out of jail and go back to the prison.

Sandeep's family has already shared a list of 150 guests with the local police, another officer said.

The waiters and other workers during the marriage will be given IDs for identification, he said.

Sandeep is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is facing over a dozen cases of robbery, murders, attempt to murder, extortions and arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to Delhi Police records.

He has also been involved in cases of contract killings and extortions with the businessmen, another officer said.