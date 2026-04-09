Delhi Assembly Receives Bomb Threat Email, Security Increased

A bomb threat email targeting the Delhi Legislative Assembly has prompted a city-wide security sweep, with police investigating the source and ensuring public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Assembly received a bomb threat via email, triggering a security alert.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads conducted extensive checks at the Assembly, Secretariat, schools, and metro stations.

Security has been heightened across central and sensitive zones in Delhi.

Cyber teams are investigating the origin of the threatening email.

Authorities believe the email may be a hoax but are taking all necessary precautions.

A bomb threat email sent to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday triggered a massive security drill across key government establishments and public locations, officials said.

The email landed in multiple government and other inboxes at 8.14 am, including those linked to the Assembly. The letter carried the threat of possible blasts at the Assembly, Secretariat, certain schools and a metro station at different times during the day, they said.

Security Response

Acting swiftly, the Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, launched extensive anti-sabotage checks in the Assembly premises, the Secretariat, schools and metro stations.

"The email appears to be a hoax, but all standard security protocols are being followed to ensure public safety," a police officer said.

All locations mentioned in the email are being checked, with security heightened across central and sensitive zones, with additional personnel deployed and entry and exit points closely monitored, police said.

Investigation Underway

Cyber teams have been engaged to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.