How Delhi Police Nabbed Kidnappers Who Robbed Accountant

Delhi Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery and kidnapping of a 72-year-old chartered accountant from his home in Sainik Farms, after a dramatic 36-hour chase.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 72-year-old chartered accountant was robbed and kidnapped from his residence in Delhi's Sainik Farms.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 50 lakh from the victim but abandoned him on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when they failed to extort the money.

Delhi Police arrested two suspects after a 36-hour chase in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The police recovered Rs 4 lakh of the stolen cash, the victim's purse and car, and an air gun allegedly used in the crime.

A 72-year-old chartered accountant was robbed, assaulted, taped and kidnapped from his residence in south Delhi's Sainik Farms area by three men who barged into his house when he was alone, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused abandoned the victim and his car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when they failed to extort an amount of Rs 50 lakh from him, they said.

Two of the accused were arrested after a 36-hour chase, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspect, they added.

Details of the Kidnapping and Robbery

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 7.45 pm on May 2.

"The elderly man was alone when three individuals forcibly broke into his residence. The accused overpowered him, assaulted him and restrained him using tape," the officer said.

The accused allegedly looted Rs 5 lakh kept in an almirah, Rs 8,000-10,000 from a drawer, a purse containing cash, three rings, and important documents, including the victim's Aadhaar card, driving licence, credit card and a mobile phone, he said.

The accused then forcibly took the victim in his own vehicle and drove towards Meerut. "During the journey, the kidnappers allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 50 lakh from the victim. They forced him to contact an acquaintance to arrange Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of an accident," the officer said.

When the victim failed to get the money, the accused abandoned him along with his vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Highway at Firozpur Jhirka area in Haryana.

The victim later approached the police and underwent a medical examination. Doctors found simple blunt injuries on his body, the officer added.

Police Investigation and Arrests

"A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Neb Sarai police station on May 3, following which a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections that pertain to kidnapping, robbery, assault and criminal conspiracy," the officer said.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, he said, multiple police teams were formed to investigate the case and arrest the accused. The teams analysed CCTV footage, conducted local enquiries and used technical surveillance to identify the accused.

"After sustained efforts and a 36-hour chase, police apprehended two accused from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused were identified as Surender, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana (31), and a 40-year-old woman from Kalkaji in Delhi," said the police officer.

Police have not disclosed the identity or other details of the victim.

Officials said they have recovered Rs 4 lakh out of the robbed cash, the victim's purse and car, and an air gun allegedly used during the offence.

Further investigation is underway, they said.