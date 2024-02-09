News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delay in poll results due to...: Pak interior ministry

Delay in poll results due to...: Pak interior ministry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 09, 2024 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The unusual delay in announcing the results of the just-concluded election in Pakistan was due to a "lack of communication", which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security, the interior ministry said on Friday.

IMAGE: Polling staff count ballots after the end of the voting at a polling station during a general election, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Photograph: Yasir Rajput/Reutersm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the first results of the 2024 polls in the early hours of Friday, more than 10 hours after voting ended amid allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

The delay in election results is due to "lack of communication, which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security”, the ministry said in a post on X.

 

The ministry added that the media and the public's concerns about the late processing of the results have been reviewed.

The delay was assessed and the situation is now “satisfactory”, it said.

Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party seemed to have sprung a surprise as the results of the general elections started trickling in on Friday following the unusual delay.

The ECP so far officially uploaded only four results of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly, which all were won by the PTI-backed independents. The commission has not uploaded even a single result of the National Assembly (NA) or other provinces.

However, private media channels showed that PTI-backed candidates were in the lead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
People have spoken...: Imran as poll results delayed
People have spoken...: Imran as poll results delayed
New party linked to Hafiz Saeed to contest Pak polls
New party linked to Hafiz Saeed to contest Pak polls
Minority Hindus feel left out of poll process in Pak
Minority Hindus feel left out of poll process in Pak
Bhakshak Review
Bhakshak Review
Was ready to end war, but Ukraine made mistake: Putin
Was ready to end war, but Ukraine made mistake: Putin
Nikarika's Magical Secret!
Nikarika's Magical Secret!
Haldwani violence claims 2 lives; 1,100 cops deployed
Haldwani violence claims 2 lives; 1,100 cops deployed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Candidates backed by Imran spring surprise in Pak poll

Candidates backed by Imran spring surprise in Pak poll

Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting begins

Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting begins

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances