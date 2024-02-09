People have spoken...: Imran as party-backed candidates lead

As the counting of votes was underway for the Pakistan general elections held on Thursday, jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed victory, saying that the people demonstrated their resolve to elect his party by turning out in large numbers to vote.

Counting of votes began following the conclusion of the polling in an election marred by a crackdown on Khan's party, sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil terror attacks.

Khan also insisted on protecting 'Form 45' to guard the people's mandate and expressed confidence over his victory, saying, "no force can defeat an idea whose time has come."

"Despite every possible method employed to undermine the will of the people, our people have spoken via #MassiveTurnout for vote today. As we have repeatedly stated, "no force can defeat an idea whose time has come." It is now critical to guard the vote by getting Form 45," Imran Khan posted from his X handle.

Imran Khan's party said that “unprecedented voter turnout” has stunned the entire system and attempts were being made to “alter” the poll results.

Despite polling concluding at 5 pm in the general elections, the nation is waiting for the results after more than seven hours have passed at midnight.

State TV, private channels, and local media initiated the process of announcing results.

However, progress has been slow, with results from certain constituencies in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa still pending, the Express Tribune reported.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed concerns and reservations regarding this delay.

Khan's PTI has alleged that election results are now being withheld “fearing the historic victory” of the party.

"Supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaaf have shocked and worried the entire system with the historic turnout, fearing the historic victory of Tehreek-e-Insaaf is now withholding the results and altering Form 45," the party posted on X on Friday.

In a post on X, the party appealed to the voters to head to their respective polling stations to prevent the alleged manipulation of election results.

"Pakistanis protect your vote, go to your polling stations, RO offices and stop manipulation of results," it said.

