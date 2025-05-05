HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Defence Secy meets Modi as India mulls action against Pak

Defence Secy meets Modi as India mulls action against Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 13:22 IST

x

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of three services, in New Delhi, April 29, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting comes a day after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Modi and is understood to have discussed the security situation.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had on Saturday apprised the prime minister on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

 

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Modi on last Tuesday gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
Has US Averted India-Pakistan War?
Has US Averted India-Pakistan War?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 2

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 3

Motorola Unveils Razr 60 Series Globally

VIDEOS

Unseasonal fog covers Rajasthan's Mount Abu2:19

Unseasonal fog covers Rajasthan's Mount Abu

'What you desire will certainly happen': Rajnath's big hint amid tension with Pak2:50

'What you desire will certainly happen': Rajnath's big...

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla0:53

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD