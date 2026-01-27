Army Lags Behind Navy And IAF In Capital Spending

The army has been behind the other two forces in capex since FY21.

IMAGE: Indian military vehicles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

As the Indian Army celebrated its 78th foundation day on January 15, General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the army staff, addressing a press conference, said at least eight terror camps remained active across the International Border and Line of Control.

Even though India faces these persistent security threats, the army has the lowest share of defence capital spending among the three services.

The share fell over 10 percentage points from 28.74 per cent in FY16 to just 18.54 per cent in FY24.

Lagging in capex

The army has been behind the other two forces in capex since FY21. Last year, the army got approvals for a number of acquisitions.

The moves may meet the shortfall of capex in the army, but the force may still remain behind the other two.

Army accounts for largest pie in defence salary

The army continues to claim the lion's share of defence salary spending, accounting for over three-fourths of the total.

In FY26 (Budget Estimates), it had 76.69 per cent of the salary pie, down slightly from 79.02 per cent in FY14.

Pension liabilities

The army continues to shoulder the bulk of defence pension expenditure, though its burden has somewhat eased after FY17.

