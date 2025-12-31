MoD Signs ₹4,666 Cr Contracts For Carbines, Torpedoes

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ministry of defence has signed defence capital acquisition contracts worth ₹4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines and heavy weight torpedoes with accessories for the Indian Army and Indian Navy on Tuesday.

According to an official statement issued by the defence ministry, the contract worth ₹2,770 crore was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd for the supply of over 4.25 lakh CQB carbines along with accessories for the Indian Army and Indian Navy.

The second contract worth ₹1,896 crore has been signed with Italy-based WASS Submarine Systems Ltd, which involves the procurement and integration of 48 heavy weight torpedoes and related equipment for Kalvari Class submarines under Project-75.

The procurement is aimed at enhancing the underwater combat capabilities with advanced technological features for six submarines of this class, with deliveries scheduled to begin from April 2028 and conclude by early 2030.

The 5.56 x 45mm calibre carbines, jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Bharat Forge Ltd, are ideal for close-combat operations such as urban warfare, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations designed to replace the ageing 9mm Sterling.

According to Bharat Forge, the company has secured the largest small arms contract for ₹1,661.9 crore for the supply of 255,128 guns to be delivered within five years.

These carbines will modernise the infantry arsenal by offering a compact design with a high rate of fire and lightweight (approximately 3.3 kilograms) alternative, where existing assault rifles may be less effective due to their size and delivering decisive lethality in confined area operations.

During the financial year 2025-2026, the defence ministry has signed a total of ₹182,492 crore capital acquisition contracts, highlighting the government's push to modernise the armed forces and promote indigenous defence production.