Defeat RJD and allies, Modi appeals to Bihar's women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, stating that under its rule, women of Bihar suffered immensely, while calling upon them to ensure that the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never returned to power in the eastern state.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to women during the virtual launch of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, from New Delhi, September 26, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Modi was virtually addressing Bihar's women after launching through video conference from Delhi the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women of the state received Rs 10,000 each for livelihood activities.

"Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government as the rule of law prevails. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power," Modi said.

"When the RJD was in power in Bihar, women suffered immensely due to the chaos and corruption... roads were broken and dilapidated, there was no trace of any bridge or culvert. Floods caused so much trouble... pregnant women could not reach hospitals on time, and did not get timely treatment. Our government worked day and night to bring you out of these conditions," the PM said.

Stressing that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment, he said that the state would soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country.

He said that 75 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme would receive an additional Rs 2 lakh each and training for improvement in entrepreneurial skills.

Lauding the new scheme, he said it was an important step taken by the Nitish Kumar government for the women of Bihar.

"When any sister or daughter gets a job or becomes self-employed, her dreams gain new wings, and her respect in society increases even more," the prime minister said.

Sending money directly to the accounts of 75 lakh women was possible today because we took the resolve to set up 'Jan Dhan' accounts 11 years ago, he said.

"Bihar's women now have two brothers -- Nitish and Modi -- who are working tirelessly for their betterment. The double-engine government is working with dedication for the welfare of the mothers, sisters and daughters of the state. It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana today," he added.

The 'Jeevika Nidhi Sakh Sahakari Sangh', which was launched earlier this month, will be linked with the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rozgar' scheme as well, he said.

Modi said that initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, free ration to 8.5 crore people of Bihar and Ayushman Bharat have improved the lives of residents of the state.

"When the government formulates a policy keeping women in mind, its benefits extend to other sections of society as well. For example, the huge change brought about by the Ujjwala scheme is being seen by the entire world today. It has improved the lives of the women of the state," the PM said.

"There was a time when getting a gas connection in a village was a major challenge. Mothers and sisters would spend their lives coughing and choking in the kitchen due to the use of firewood. Lung diseases were common and women lost their eyesight due to exposure to smoke. We delivered gas connections to every home to save women from this," he added.

The new scheme will also give new strength to the central government's 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign, he said.

"The Centre has set a target of creating 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country. So far, more than two crore sisters have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. Their hard work has changed the villages, society, and also the status of their families. Bihar will soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country," the PM said.

"The central government's Mudra scheme, Drone Didi campaign, Insurance Sakhi campaign, Bank Didi campaign... all these are also creating opportunities for employment and self-employment for you. We have only one goal -- may women's dreams come true," the PM said.

The launch of the new scheme ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar gains significance as women form a sizable chunk of the electorate. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.