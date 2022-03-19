News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Decision on Gita in schools after discussion: Bommai

Decision on Gita in schools after discussion: Bommai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 19, 2022 21:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai speaks during the Budget session of Karnataka Assembly, at Vidhan Soudha, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

"What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?" the chief minister said when questioned whether Bhagavad Gita will bring moral values among children.

"It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education department comes out with," Bommai said responding to a query on the government considering introducing the scripture in school education.

 

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, he said providing education and moral values to children is the intention, and details can be revealed only after holding discussions.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah in Mangaluru said, Congress was not opposed to imparting moral education to children through Bhagavad Gita or any other religious texts.

"...we believe in the Constitution and secularism. Let them (BJP government) teach Bhagavad Gita or Quran or Bible, we have no objection, provided they give quality education to children in accordance with today's requirements," he said.

Pointing out that the government seems to have not taken any decision in this regard, he noted that Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharata are taught in every Hindu household, and plays based on these books are also organised.

Moral education is needed, but nothing should be done against the Constitution, Siddaramaiah further said, adding that 'we are a multi-cultural society and a diverse country and all of us should live together with tolerance'.

Following Gujarat's decision, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had on Friday said the state government would discuss with educationists before taking a call in this regard, as part of moral science education.

Claiming that the cultural values among children were taking a beating, the minister said many people have demanded that moral science should be introduced.

According to Nagesh, earlier there used to be one class of moral science every week where content related to Ramayana and Mahabharata were taught to students.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'You cannot bring religion to school'
'You cannot bring religion to school'
Why Are These Children Being Bullied?
Why Are These Children Being Bullied?
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
IPO market grinds to a halt after a blockbuster 2021
IPO market grinds to a halt after a blockbuster 2021
All England: Sen stuns defending champ to enter final
All England: Sen stuns defending champ to enter final
Ferrari's Leclerc takes first pole of the F1 season
Ferrari's Leclerc takes first pole of the F1 season
In a first, Russia uses hypersonic missiles in Ukraine
In a first, Russia uses hypersonic missiles in Ukraine
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Why is the hijab being singled out?'

'Why is the hijab being singled out?'

Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation

Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances