Decision on Gita in schools after discussion: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai speaks during the Budget session of Karnataka Assembly, at Vidhan Soudha, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

"What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?" the chief minister said when questioned whether Bhagavad Gita will bring moral values among children.

"It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education department comes out with," Bommai said responding to a query on the government considering introducing the scripture in school education.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, he said providing education and moral values to children is the intention, and details can be revealed only after holding discussions.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah in Mangaluru said, Congress was not opposed to imparting moral education to children through Bhagavad Gita or any other religious texts.

"...we believe in the Constitution and secularism. Let them (BJP government) teach Bhagavad Gita or Quran or Bible, we have no objection, provided they give quality education to children in accordance with today's requirements," he said.

Pointing out that the government seems to have not taken any decision in this regard, he noted that Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharata are taught in every Hindu household, and plays based on these books are also organised.

Moral education is needed, but nothing should be done against the Constitution, Siddaramaiah further said, adding that 'we are a multi-cultural society and a diverse country and all of us should live together with tolerance'.

Following Gujarat's decision, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had on Friday said the state government would discuss with educationists before taking a call in this regard, as part of moral science education.

Claiming that the cultural values among children were taking a beating, the minister said many people have demanded that moral science should be introduced.

According to Nagesh, earlier there used to be one class of moral science every week where content related to Ramayana and Mahabharata were taught to students.