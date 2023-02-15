News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise

70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise

Source: PTI
February 15, 2023 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 70-year-old woman died and eight other people suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in a 13-storey residential building in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The blaze erupted at around 7 am in the building located in Premier compound, Kohinoor City, following which some people were stranded on different floors due to smoke in the premises. They were taken to the building's terrace and rescued with the help of a staircase, a civic official said.

 

The fire was confined between the 4th and 10th floors of the building, he said.

Nine people suffered from suffocation and they were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where one of them, a woman identified as Shakuntala Ramani, was declared "brought dead", the official said.

The eight others were admitted to the hospital and their condition was stable, he said.

After the Mumbai police room received the blaze alert, four fire engines and several other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused by 8.45 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
1 killed as fire erupts in Mumbai building; 14 rescued
1 killed as fire erupts in Mumbai building; 14 rescued
1 dead in fire at under-construction warship in Mumbai
1 dead in fire at under-construction warship in Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in MTNL building; 84 rescued
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in MTNL building; 84 rescued
'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'
'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'
BJP's state manifesto silent on Naga peace solution
BJP's state manifesto silent on Naga peace solution
Man kills wife, stuffs body in fridge; marries same day
Man kills wife, stuffs body in fridge; marries same day
Women's T20 WC: Australia cruise to 8-wicket win
Women's T20 WC: Australia cruise to 8-wicket win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Massive fire at Mumbai highrise, guard falls to death

Massive fire at Mumbai highrise, guard falls to death

Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai,1 dead

Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai,1 dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances