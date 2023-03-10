News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Major fire breaks out on sets of TV serial in Mumbai's Film City

Major fire breaks out on sets of TV serial in Mumbai's Film City

Source: PTI
March 10, 2023 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A major fire broke out on the sets of TV serial Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in Film City, Mumbai, on Friday afternoon, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 square feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot, he said.

 

There were no reports of anyone getting injured as of now, the official added.

Thick clouds of black smoke emanating from the studio could be seen from afar.

At least 12 fire engines, seven water jetties, one water tanker, three automatic turn-tables (AWTT), one quick response vehicle and other fire brigade vehicles were at the spot, the official said.

The fire brigade pegged the fire as level-3 with level-4 being the most serious.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise
70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise
1 killed as fire erupts in Mumbai building; 14 rescued
1 killed as fire erupts in Mumbai building; 14 rescued
Massive fire at Mumbai highrise, guard falls to death
Massive fire at Mumbai highrise, guard falls to death
The FUN That Happens Backstage At Fashion Week
The FUN That Happens Backstage At Fashion Week
Tripura CM allots portfolios; keeps home, health
Tripura CM allots portfolios; keeps home, health
Vikrant Makes Maiden Voyage To Mumbai
Vikrant Makes Maiden Voyage To Mumbai
Ahmedabad Test: How Khawaja, Green tons propelled Aus
Ahmedabad Test: How Khawaja, Green tons propelled Aus
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai,1 dead

Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai,1 dead

'Mumbai is sitting on a firebomb'

'Mumbai is sitting on a firebomb'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances