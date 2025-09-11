HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Days before Modi's visit, tension flares in Manipur

Days before Modi's visit, tension flares in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 11, 2025 23:59 IST

Miscreants clashed with security forces at two places in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday evening, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the northeastern state, officials said.

IMAGE: Security measures have been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

They tore apart banners and cut-outs installed on roads, and vandalised barricades put up for the PM's visit in Pearsonmun village and Phailien Bazar, they said.

The miscreants also set fire to the torn pieces and hurled stones at the security personnel before fleeing, the officials said.

 

Flag marches and patrolling by paramilitary forces are underway to restore order and normalcy in Churachandpur, a district official told PTI.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Manipur on Saturday and unveil projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore.

According to officials, Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, and inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore from state capital Imphal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
