Days after Uddhav met Fadnavis, Sena-UBT praises CM

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, in a rare instance since the undivided Shiv Sena's fall out with the BJP in 2019, praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday for his efforts to turn Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district into a steel city.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of various projects of Lloyd Metal Company, at Konsari in Gadchiroli on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party referred to Fadnavis as 'Deva bhau' and said he visited Gadchiroli, the farthest district of Maharashtra in Vidarbha, on New Year's Eve and started a chapter on development.

Located on Maharashtra's eastern border, Gadchiroli is often referred to as the last district of the state.

During his visit to Gadchiroli two days ago, the chief minister said Maharashtra will soon become free of Naxal menace given the rise in the number of Maoists laying down their arms and the movement failing to attract recruits.

He inaugurated the 32-km-long Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi road and bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on the Wangeturi-Gardewada-Gatta-Aheri route in the district.

He also inaugurated the steel plant of 'Llyods Metals and Energy Ltd.

The Sena-UBT, in its editorial, said it appeared that Fadnavis would do something new in the district and bring a positive change in the lives of tribals there.

It further said to fulfil the assurance of beginning a new chapter of development in the district, Fadnavis has to translate the roadmap into reality.

The rare praise comes nearly two weeks after Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray met the chief minister in Nagpur.

Ties between the two leaders had hit nadir after the alliance between the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP broke in 2019.

'If what the chief minister has said turns out to be true, it is a positive development for Maharashtra,' the editorial said.

The party said that 'Deva bhau' (Fadnavis) needs to show that the steps for Gadchiroli's development are for the betterment of common people and poor tribals, not for any mining baron.

'Guns rule Beed. Still, if there is a rule of the Constitution in Gadchiroli, CM Fadnavis is eligible for praise,' it added.

Asked about the Sena UBT's rare praise, Fadnavis said, "It's good. Thank you."