What's brewing? Uddhav meets Fadnavis, Narwekar

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aaditya later told reporters that he and his father extended good wishes to Fadnavis and Narwekar.

"We talked about taking a step towards showing political maturity and working together in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," the former minister said.

Aaditya said no discussion was held on the post of the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by Sena-UBT legislators Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during their meeting with Fadnavis in the latter's chamber.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

The 15th legislative assembly is without LoP since none of the three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi could win 10 per cent of seats in the November 20 polls.

The Shiv Sena-UBT bagged 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar 10.

Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

He will also take part in the Shiv Sena-UBT legislature party meeting in the evening.

Ties between Fadnavis and Thackeray strained after Shiv Sena (undivided) snapped its old association with BJP in November 2019 over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post and joined hands with the Congress and undivided NCP to form Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Uddhav had severely criticised Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership at election rallies.

The Mahayuti coalition of the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP won 230 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, restricting the opposition the Maha Vikas Aghadi to 46 seats.