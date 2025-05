The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Punjab, officials said Thursday.

IMAGE: BSF personnel stand guard near Attari Wagah border in Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

The man was shot during the intervening night of May 7-8 in the Ferozepur sector, they said.

He was found crossing the International Border purposefully in the dark, the officials said, adding that the body has been handed over to Punjab police.