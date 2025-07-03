HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Days after Munir's visit, Pak air chief goes to US

Days after Munir's visit, Pak air chief goes to US

By Sajjad Hussain
July 03, 2025 17:31 IST

Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu paid an official visit to the United States to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation after Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir recently undertook a similar tour.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Photograph: Pakistan Air Force

This was the first visit by a serving Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief in over a decade, an indication of stepping up military engagements between Pakistan and the US.

"The Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, paid an official visit to the US, the first visit by any serving Air Chief of the Pakistan Air Force in over a decade, which will further enhance bilateral defence cooperation and mutual interests," a PAF statement said on Wednesday.

 

"This high-level visit is a strategic milestone in the Pak-US defence partnership. The visit will play a significant role in addressing key regional and global security issues as well as building institutional ties," it said.

It further said Sidhu held several important meetings with the top military and political leadership of the country during the visit to the US.

At the Pentagon, he met US Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs Kelly L. Seybolt and Air Force Chief of Staff General David W Elon, where the two sides agreed to forge new avenues for bilateral military cooperation, mutual affairs, joint training and technology exchange.

The PAF chief highlighted the historical and multi-faceted relations between Pakistan and the US, particularly in the defence sector.

Sidhu reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening the existing relations between the air forces of the two countries in the areas of military cooperation and training.

During the detailed discussions, the two sides also agreed to establish high-level military relations in the future.

They reiterated their commitment to forge new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including joint training, operational exercises and exchange programmes, and to intensify efforts for this purpose, the statement said.

During his visit to the US State Department, Sidhu met Brown L. Stanley of the Bureau of Political and Military Affairs and Eric Meyer of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

The meetings highlighted Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional stability, the country's commitment to its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, and its perspective on the evolving geopolitical landscape of South and Central Asia, the statement said.

During his visit to Capitol Hill, Sidhu held important meetings with prominent members of the US Congress, including Mike Turner, Rich McCormick, and Bill Heizenga.

These meetings not only reinforced the importance of bilateral relations and cooperation but also provided a valuable opportunity to articulate Pakistan's perspective on strategic challenges, regional security framework, and the impact of emerging technologies on defence cooperation at the international level, the statement said.

"This historic visit not only reaffirmed the PAF's commitment to promoting regional and global peace, but also laid the foundation for institutional cooperation, strategic dialogue, and joint operations between the PAF and the US Air Force," the PAF said.

The visit comes weeks after President Donald Trump hosted Munir for lunch, followed by a detailed meeting between the two.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI
