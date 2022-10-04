News
Rediff.com  » News » 'We Are Walking For Jobs'

'We Are Walking For Jobs'

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 04, 2022 16:00 IST
Glimpses from the day in politics...

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district, Karnataka. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, left with AIADMK MP M Thambidurai during a dinner he hosted for Rajya Sabha floor leaders on Monday night at Up Rashtrapati Niwas, the vice preidential residence in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar is greeted by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil as other leaders look on. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar with Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, left, and Shaktisinh Gohil. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar with Rajya Sabha floor leaders. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav performs the Maha Ashtami Puja in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad exchange greetings during Durga Puja celebrations in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jan Suraj Abhiyan leader Prashant Kishor interacts with a citizen in West Champaran during his Jan Suraj Padyatra through Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leader D K Shivakumar on her arrival at Mysuru airport. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former CPI-M general secretary Prakash Karat and other party leaders at CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's funeral in Kannur. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
