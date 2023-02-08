Day after Rahul's attack, PM to reply in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by Bharatiya Janata Party member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Smriti Irani had participated in the discussion on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha had allotted 12 hours for the debate.