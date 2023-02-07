News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul attacks Adani, Modi in Parliament; govt demands proof

Rahul attacks Adani, Modi in Parliament; govt demands proof

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 07, 2023 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation over the Adani issue.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi participates in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI

His charges in Lok Sabha drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him to not level 'wild allegations' and furnish proof of his claims.

Speaker Om Birla also asked him to focus on the President's address and disapproved of the Congress leader displaying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adani in the business tycoon's plane to highlight their alleged proximity.

 

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha as the first opposition speaker, Gandhi also questioned the Agniveer scheme for recruiting defence personnel claiming that youths aspiring to be in the army were not on the same page as the government on the scheme.

Senior officers have said the scheme will weaken the army, he claimed.

Gandhi said he learnt a lot during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and got the opportunity to listen to the inner voice of India.

He said the highlights of what people told him during the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march were the issues of unemployment, price rise and farmers' problems.

Adani's name was also frequently heard from people across states as they wondered how he is successful in every business he enters, Gandhi claimed.

The Adani Group is in the eye of a storm following the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a United States-based short-selling firm.

The company's stocks have been hammered even though the group has rejected the charges.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Adani, Hindenburg, Hydrogen...
Adani, Hindenburg, Hydrogen...
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
Two fresh tremors hit Turkey as quake toll tops 5,000
Two fresh tremors hit Turkey as quake toll tops 5,000
Footballer pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Footballer pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Why Is It An Attack On India?
Why Is It An Attack On India?
Ambani among magnates with family offices in Singapore
Ambani among magnates with family offices in Singapore
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Hum Adani ke hain kaun': Cong targets Modi govt

'Hum Adani ke hain kaun': Cong targets Modi govt

Adani shares take beating, lose Rs 9.5L cr in m-cap

Adani shares take beating, lose Rs 9.5L cr in m-cap

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances