Rediff.com  » News » Day after militant group inks peace pact, Manipur CM meets Amit Shah

Day after militant group inks peace pact, Manipur CM meets Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 01, 2023 00:01 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a day after the central government signed a peace pact with the United National Liberation Front, the northeastern state's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, November 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singh said he was extremely grateful to Shah for the peace agreement and stressed that the home minister's leadership and efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering reconciliation and paving the way for a more peaceful and united future in the Northeast.

 

"The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office wrote on 'X'.
Separately, the Manipur chief minister said it was an honour to meet the home minister in New Delhi.

"I am extremely grateful to him for his commitment in working collaboratively for the betterment of Manipur and playing an instrumental role in bringing the UNLF to the mainstream through peace talks," he said.

The central government on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the UNLF, Manipur's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community, under which the rebel group has agreed to renounce violence. The development comes days after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was extended for five years earlier this month.

Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement here with senior officials of the Union ministry of home affairs and Manipur government, an official spokesperson had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
