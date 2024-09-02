Day after LDF MLA's charges, Vijayan announces probe against top cops

The Kerala government on Monday announced a high-level probe into the grave allegations raised by ruling Left Democratic Front MLA PV Anvar against some top IPS officers, including law and order additional director general of police MR Ajith Kumar, a close confidant of the CM, a day after the charges triggered sharp reactions among opposition parties.

IMAGE: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan receives salute during the passing out parade of 82 recruits at the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, March 7, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Pimarayi Vijayan on X

Putting the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led government in a fix, the Nilambur legislator on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (law and order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.

Breaking his silence over the matter, Vijayan on Tuesday sounded tough and said a high-level probe by a top-ranking officer would be held into the charges raised by the MLA.

It was unprecedented for the Left veteran to announce such a significant decision in a public function.

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar, was also present on the dais when the CM announced the probe.

The chief minister said that the issues that have arisen will be addressed with the utmost seriousness and without any prejudice, and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated at any cost.

Vijayan said that the government always examined issues on their merit, regardless of their origin.

He made these remarks while speaking at a programme organised by the police association in Kottayam.

The decision, he said, is to entrust a top-ranking officer to probe all the allegations, without specifically mentioning Anvar's allegations.

"The discipline of the police force is utmost significant. Any violation of discipline will not be tolerated. Special action will be taken against this and its consequences will be bitter," he said.

Praising the contributions of the Kerala police and its various achievements, Vijayan said there is still a small section of police personnel who were reluctant to accept the changes happening in the force and act against its positive spirit.

"Their actions bring disgrace to the entire force....In the last eight years, 108 such officers were removed from the force. The government will continue this without any fail," he said.

The CM also offered whole-hearted support to the honest and committed officers in the force.

The ADGP spoke during the function but didn't directly say anything about the raging accusations against him.

While the mediapersons later surrounded him with questions, the officer gave a single line reply saying that he has already given a letter to the chief minister and the DGP seeking a probe into the allegations raised against him.

Meanwhile, soon after the CM's announcement of the probe, Anvar held a press conference in Malappuram and raised fresh allegations against the ADGP.

He alleged that the top officer was building an expensive mansion in a sought-after locality in the capital city near Kowdiar Palace.

The MLA sought to know what was his source of money to buy land and build a house in such posh areas.

He also released some more alleged evidence, including records of telephone conversations reportedly throwing light on Kumar's alleged illegal activities.

Anvar on Sunday alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets, and was involved in serious crimes.

He also levelled serious charges against Pathanamthitta superintendent of police Sujith Das.

The Left MLA's allegations against the key person in the Chief Minister's Office and the top rank official had triggered sharp political reactions among Opposition parties which demanded the immediate resignation of CM Vijayan.

The Congress leadership described Anvar's charges as "utmost serious" and "alarming" and wanted a comprehensive probe into the alleged illegal activities being held in the CMO, while the Bharatiya Janata Party urged the CM to reply to the allegations raised by the ruling front MLA.