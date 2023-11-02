News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala CM gets death threat over call recieved at police HQ

Kerala CM gets death threat over call recieved at police HQ

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 02, 2023 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A death threat against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was received at the state police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The threat was made over a phone call to the control room of the police headquarters on Wednesday evening, it said.

 

On being asked whether a minor boy made that call as stated in news reports, police said they were investigating all angles.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at Museum police station under sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat, it said.

Section 118(b) deals with knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service and section 120(o) deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ambani gets 3rd threat email with Rs 400 cr demand
Ambani gets 3rd threat email with Rs 400 cr demand
'Will kill you with AK-47': Raut gets death threat
'Will kill you with AK-47': Raut gets death threat
'We are waiting for you': Messi gets death threats
'We are waiting for you': Messi gets death threats
Meet World Cup's unstoppable run machine!
Meet World Cup's unstoppable run machine!
Sunny-Bobby's Revelation: The Men They Called For Help
Sunny-Bobby's Revelation: The Men They Called For Help
Two major triggers for Aurobindo Pharma
Two major triggers for Aurobindo Pharma
Israel embassy releases chilling clip of Hamas attack
Israel embassy releases chilling clip of Hamas attack
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TV channel gets death threat email against Modi, Yogi

TV channel gets death threat email against Modi, Yogi

Mumbai police lodge FIR over death threat to Pawar

Mumbai police lodge FIR over death threat to Pawar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances