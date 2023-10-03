News
Rediff.com  » News » Day after caste survey, Bihar announces 10 pc EWS quota in legal services

Day after caste survey, Bihar announces 10 pc EWS quota in legal services

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 17:07 IST
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the judicial services, and the state-run law colleges and universities.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, August 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

 

"The cabinet approved amendments in the guidelines of the State Judicial Services, 1951, allowing 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in judicial services and also in state-run law institutes and universities," said Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha.

A notification with the details will soon be issued by the department concerned, he said.

The state cabinet also gave its approval for the construction of 100 veterinary hospitals in the state, Siddhartha said.

"A total of 100 first-class veterinary hospitals will be constructed in different districts of the state. Besides, there will be training centres at all these hospitals. For this, Rs 225 crore will be spent in 17 districts," he said.

The state cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of 30 additional posts of clerks for handling matters related to the Consumers Affairs Department, Siddhartha said. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
