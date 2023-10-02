News
Bihar releases caste survey; OBCs, EBCs over 63% of population

Bihar releases caste survey; OBCs, EBCs over 63% of population

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2023 13:53 IST
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey, which revealed that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the data released here by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, the state's total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which, the EBCs (36 per cent) were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

 

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Notably, the survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made it clear that it would not be able to undertake a headcount of castes other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
