Day after big win, Haryana CM Saini rushes to Delhi

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be meeting the senior Bharatiya Janata party leadership in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the ruling party pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power.

IMAGE: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini waves at supporters after winning the Haryana assembly election, in Kurukshetra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Saini is likely to consult with his senior leadership on finalising his cabinet, sources said.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced Tuesday.

Thanking the voters, Saini had said on Tuesday that people have "put a stamp" on the government's policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. The AAP had contested on its own.

Proving wrong exit polls which predicted a comfortable Congress win, the BJP will be forming government in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the win, saying it was due to good-governance that all communities voted for the BJP.

Haryana went to polls on October 5 in a single phase.