News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Exit polls get it wrong, yet again

Exit polls get it wrong, yet again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 08, 2024 21:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Exit polls, which had given a clear majority to the Congress in Haryana and an edge to National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, appear to have failed to feel the pulse of the voters once again.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters burn crackers as they celebrate the party's lead in early trends during the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The results of the assembly elections showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was set to form the government for a record third consecutive term in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress alliance comfortably coming to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

Virtually all exit polls had forecast more than 50 seats for the Congress in the 90-member Haryana assembly and showed the BJP struggling to cross the 30-figure mark.

 

C-Voter-India Today exit polls had pegged the Congress at 50-58 seats and the BJP at 20-28, the Republic Bharat-Matrize had predicted 55-62 seats for the Congress and 18-24 for the BJP.

As the results trickled in, the BJP had won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the Congress was restricted to 37 seats.

The C-Voter-India Today exit poll had given 40-48 seats to the National Conference-Congress alliance, with the regional outfit getting 33 seats, and the BJP was forecast to win 27-32 seats.

The Republic-Gulistan poll had given 28-30 seats to the National Conference, 3-6 seats to the Congress, and 28-30 seats to the BJP.

The Peoples' Pulse had predicted 33-35 seats to the National Conference, 13-15 seats to the Congress and 23-27 seats to the BJP.

The actual results had the National Conference winning 42 seats, while the Congress managed to win six seats.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, also a part of the alliance, emerged victorious in one seat.

Earlier this year, several exit polls had predicted a massive victory BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, giving the ruling party seats in excess of 350 in the 543-member House.

The BJP managed to win 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and 293 along with its allies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP
Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP
Once kingmaker, JJP bites dust; flop show by INLD too
Once kingmaker, JJP bites dust; flop show by INLD too
Kejriwal's biggest lesson from Haryana: Never be...
Kejriwal's biggest lesson from Haryana: Never be...
Haryana results manipulated, can't accept: Cong
Haryana results manipulated, can't accept: Cong
Global Chess: Carlsen suffers shock loss
Global Chess: Carlsen suffers shock loss
Jamaat-e-Islami Fails Kashmir Poll Test
Jamaat-e-Islami Fails Kashmir Poll Test
PDP lost because...: Iltija on party's J-K poll defeat
PDP lost because...: Iltija on party's J-K poll defeat
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Cong wrest J-K

BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Cong wrest J-K

MAPPED: J-K, Haryana results, constituency-wise

MAPPED: J-K, Haryana results, constituency-wise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances