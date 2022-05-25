News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dawood is in Karachi, sends money to kin, witnesses tell ED in Malik case

Dawood is in Karachi, sends money to kin, witnesses tell ED in Malik case

Source: PTI
May 25, 2022 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A witness in a money-laundering case against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has stated before the Enforcement Directorate that fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim is based in Pakistan's Karachi city, while another witness said he was told that Dawood would send Rs 10 lakh to his siblings every month.

IMAGE: A file photo of Dawood Ibrahim. Photograph: Rediff Archives

The statements of the two witnesses are part of the charge-sheet filed by the ED against Malik in the money-laundering case pertaining to a property of Dawood Ibrahim.

 

In his statement before the probe agency, Alishah Parkar, son of the gangster's sister Haseena Parkar, said Dawood Ibrahim is his "mamu" (maternal uncle) and used to reside on the 4th floor of Dambarwala Building (Mumbai) around 1986.

"After 1986, I heard from various sources and family that Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, Pakistan. I was not born when Dawood Ibrahim moved to Karachi, and I or my family members are not in touch with him," he told the ED.

Alishah Parkar further stated that occasionally during Eid, Diwali and other festive occasions, Dawood Ibrahim's wife "is in touch" with his wife and sisters.

Another witness, Khalid Usman Shaikh, has stated before the ED that "(Iqbal) Kaskar (Dawood Ibrahim's brother) told me that Dawood would send money through his men."

"He (Kaskar) said he too would get Rs 10 lakh every month. On a couple of occasions, he showed me wads of cash and said he'd received the money from Dawoodbhai,” the witness told the ED.

Malik (62), a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested by the ED on February 23 this year in the money-laundering case and is currently in jail.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED submits 5000-page chargesheet against Nawab Malik
ED submits 5000-page chargesheet against Nawab Malik
Rana took loan from financier 'linked to Dawood': Raut
Rana took loan from financier 'linked to Dawood': Raut
NIA detains Haji Ali dargah's trustee following raids
NIA detains Haji Ali dargah's trustee following raids
Can Fat Removal Surgery Lead To Death?
Can Fat Removal Surgery Lead To Death?
SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory
SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory
ED summons wife, sons of Nawab Malik; none appear
ED summons wife, sons of Nawab Malik; none appear
NBA Coach Weeps Over Texas Killings
NBA Coach Weeps Over Texas Killings
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Four wanted in 1993 Mumbai blasts arrested in Gujarat

Four wanted in 1993 Mumbai blasts arrested in Gujarat

NIA arrests 2 linked to Dawood for terror financing

NIA arrests 2 linked to Dawood for terror financing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances