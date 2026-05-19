Kannada Actor Darshan Visited By Wife In Prison

Kannada actor Darshan, implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case, received a visit from his wife, Vijayalakshmi, at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, while the Karnataka High Court reviews media coverage of the case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kannada actor Darshan was visited by his wife, Vijayalakshmi, in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The visit is related to Darshan's involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Vijayalakshmi was accompanied by her son, Vinish, during the prison visit.

The Karnataka High Court is reviewing media coverage of the Darshan murder case.

Kannada actor Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday visited him at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here where he has been lodged in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, officials said.

Along with her son Vinish, she was seen visiting the jail.

Darshan's Prison Meeting Details

Darshan spent about 30 minutes speaking with his wife and son during a meeting held under CCTV surveillance. All interactions between Darshan and Vijayalakshmi were recorded on camera. He met his family under the supervision of a jail official, a prison source said.

High Court Review of Media Coverage

Recently, the Karnataka High Court directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to examine broadcasts and digital content related to actor Darshan in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

It has also asked them to take necessary action if any violations of the rules are found.

Accusations in the Renukaswamy Murder Case

Darshan and his friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, are among the 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.