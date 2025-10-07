HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Darjeeling Battles Landslide Aftermath

Darjeeling Battles Landslide Aftermath

By REDIFF NEWS
October 07, 2025 09:43 IST
October 07, 2025 09:43 IST

Darjeeling is slowly recovering from the devastating impact of relentless rainfall and massive landslides that struck the region. The natural calamity left homes shattered, roads blocked, and communities displaced.

 

 

IMAGE: A damaged house after the landslide at Mirik, Darjeeling. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A severely damaged house at Mirik in Darjeeling after the landslide. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A view of the Dudhia iron bridge in Darjeeling after it collapsed due to heavy rain, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Traffic movement on the Dudhia iron bridge is closed after a portion of the bridge collapsed due to heavy rain. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Soil erosion along the bank of the Balason river due to heavy rain. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A view of the flood-affected area in Darjeeling on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP MP Raju Bista visits the damaged areas in Darjeeling on Monday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Raju Bista visits a relief camp to talk to flood affected people. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Raju Bista visits hospitals to talk to flood-affected people, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
