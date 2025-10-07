Darjeeling Battles Landslide Aftermath

Darjeeling is slowly recovering from the devastating impact of relentless rainfall and massive landslides that struck the region. The natural calamity left homes shattered, roads blocked, and communities displaced.

IMAGE: A damaged house after the landslide at Mirik, Darjeeling. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A severely damaged house at Mirik in Darjeeling after the landslide. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of the Dudhia iron bridge in Darjeeling after it collapsed due to heavy rain, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Traffic movement on the Dudhia iron bridge is closed after a portion of the bridge collapsed due to heavy rain. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Soil erosion along the bank of the Balason river due to heavy rain. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of the flood-affected area in Darjeeling on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Raju Bista visits the damaged areas in Darjeeling on Monday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Raju Bista visits a relief camp to talk to flood affected people. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Raju Bista visits hospitals to talk to flood-affected people, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff