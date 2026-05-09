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Dalit Women Object To Procession In UP Village, Tension Grips Area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 23:31 IST

Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh after Dalit women protested a Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession, prompting police intervention and a negotiated resolution.

Key Points

  • Tension arose in a Uttar Pradesh village after Dalit women objected to a Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession.
  • Police intervened to control the situation and negotiate between the two groups.
  • Initial reports of a clash were dismissed as misleading by the Superintendent of Police.
  • An agreement was reached after discussions at the police station, allowing the procession to proceed.
  • The procession resumed later in the day and concluded peacefully under police supervision.

Tension prevailed in a village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday after members of the Dalit community, particularly women, allegedly objected to a procession being taken out on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti and blocked it.

Police Intervention and Negotiation

Police said the situation was later brought under control after extensive negotiations and a written agreement from both sides.

 

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said a disagreement had arisen between two groups in Maheshpura village regarding the procession route but said reports of any clash at the site were "completely misleading".

Resolution and Peaceful Conclusion

According to police officials, Station House Officer Satish Kumar reached the spot with a heavy police force after receiving information about the dispute. However, the protesting women and villagers initially refused to relent.

Police attempted to persuade both groups at the site, but as tensions escalated, representatives of both sides were called to the police station for talks.

After prolonged discussions, an agreement was reached, following which the procession was allowed to proceed.

SP Pareek said police intervened promptly after getting information about the dispute and facilitated a written compromise between both parties "in an atmosphere of mutual coordination and harmony" around 1 pm.

The officer added that later the procession resumed around 5 pm on its scheduled route and concluded peacefully by 7 pm.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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