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Dalit Bride's Wedding Procession Sparks Outrage And Protests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 15:05 IST

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A Dalit bride in Rajasthan faced discrimination when she was forced to dismount from a mare during her wedding procession, leading to widespread protests and demands for justice.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Key Points

  • Dalit bride in Rajasthan forced to dismount from a mare during her wedding procession.
  • Incident sparks outrage and protests from the Dalit community and Bahujan Samaj Party.
  • Protesters demand a fair investigation and arrest of all those involved in the caste discrimination incident.
  • Bhim Army threatens further protests in Jaipur if demands are not met.
  • The incident has ignited a larger debate about dignity, equity, and social change in the village.

What should have been a moment of celebration for a young bride in a village near Udaipur has turned into a political campaign for rights after she was forced to dismount from a mare she was riding as part of the festivity.

On April 29, in Hariau village under Dabok Police Station limits, Pooja Meghwal, a Dalit, was part of her wedding procession, riding a mare, a symbol of pride and joy, when some local strongmen forced her to dismount.

 

Outrage Over Caste Discrimination At Wedding

"People forced me to dismount the mare. I felt insulted. My family members were assaulted," Meghwal told reporters in a stifled voice.

Villagers say the incident lingered far beyond the wedding day, with many describing it as a deeply humiliating experience.

In the days since, the incident has gained traction online, with users reacting sharply and sharing similar experiences, while locally, the disquiet has taken a more visible form.

Protests Demand Justice For Dalit Bride

On Thursday, members of the Bahujan Samaj Party and people from the Dalit community gathered in large numbers at the municipal premises before marching to the district collectorate in Udaipur.

Meghwal joined them at the collectorate, where she came riding the mare again. The protesters raised slogans against the administration and submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor, demanding a fair probe.

They alleged that around a dozen people, including some women, were involved in the incident, but only four arrests have been made so far. They also questioned the fairness of the investigation and demanded that the probe be handed over to another officer.

Bhim Army Calls For Strict Action

Bhim Army state president Jitendra Hatwal demanded that the police take strict action instead of making token efforts that appear to shield those with a casteist mindset.

He alleged that the facts of the case are clear and already known to the police, stating that the bride was forced to dismount the mare, stones were pelted, and processioners were attacked with sticks and rods.

Bhim Army vice-president Roshan Meghwal said the organisation has demanded the immediate arrest of all nine named accused, alleging that only four have been arrested so far.

He added that they have also sought a change in the investigating officer, along with security and compensation for the victim's family.

The outfit will launch a protest in Jaipur if their demands are not met, he said.

Police said they had filed an FIR at Dabok Police Station and were conducting an investigation.

Villagers say the wedding festivities have ended, but conversations around that evening continue in neighbourhood discussions, at community gatherings and on mobile screens, turning a single event into a larger, lingering debate about dignity, equity and change.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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