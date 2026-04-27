Kerala Dalit Groups Call For Strike Over Student Death

Dalit organisations in Kerala have announced a state-wide strike demanding justice for Nithin Raj, a dental college student whose death has sparked allegations of caste discrimination and a call for an independent investigation.

Key Points Dalit organisations in Kerala announce a state-wide hartal seeking justice for Nithin Raj, a dental college student who died after allegedly facing caste-based harassment.

The strike, supported by 52 Dalit organisations, aims to protest alleged police apathy and demand an independent investigation into Raj's death.

Raj's family alleges caste discrimination and mental harassment by faculty members, while organisations claim police are attempting to protect the accused.

Organisations are demanding the case be handed over to an independent agency due to a lack of confidence in the current police investigation.

Various Dalit organisations on Monday announced a state-wide hartal seeking justice in the death of Kannur Dental College student Nithin Raj.

The hartal will be observed on Tuesday from 6 am to 6 pm.

As many as 52 Dalit organisations, including Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council, have announced the strike.

Organisations requesting cooperation for the strike said that no vehicles will be forcibly stopped and that all essential services are exempted.

Demands For Fair Investigation Into Student Death

Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakkandy in Kannur district, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members on charges of abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations by the student's family that he was subjected to caste- and complexion-based harassment.

Allegations Of Police Apathy In Caste Discrimination Case

Kerala Pinnokka Samudaya Munnani (KPSM), one of the organisations supporting the hartal, alleged in a statement that police had shown apathy in the investigation and were attempting to protect the accused in the case.

KPSM state president K V Padmanabhan and general secretary S Anwar alleged that the probe into Raj's death was being deliberately misdirected and delayed.

While the family has firmly alleged that caste discrimination and mental harassment by faculty members led to the student's death, police were attempting to divert the investigation towards loan app borrowings, they claimed.

Call For Independent Probe Into Student Suicide

The organisation alleged that this was a planned move to shield the real accused.

KPSM further alleged that by deliberately delaying the arrest of the accused teachers, police enabled them to secure anticipatory bail.

They said there was no confidence in the present police investigation and demanded that the case be handed over to an independent agency at the earliest.