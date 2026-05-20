Dalit Cong leaders meet Mayawati, get party notice

Dalit Congress leaders are facing disciplinary action after an unscheduled and unauthorised visit to BSP chief Mayawati's residence in Lucknow, sparking controversy within the party.

IMAGE: BSP chief Mayawati. Photograph: Pramod Adhikari/ANI Photo

Key Points Dalit Congress leaders face action after an unauthorised visit to Mayawati's residence.

The visit coincided with Rahul Gandhi's visit to Raebareli, adding to the controversy.

Congress leaders claim the visit was not authorised by the party leadership.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted at a continued alliance with Congress for future elections.

The incident raises questions about internal coordination and alliance strategies within the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh.

An unscheduled, unauthorised visit by a delegation of several Dalit Congress leaders to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's Lucknow residence on Tuesday evening has landed them in much controversy, and a notice seeking an explanation behind the act.

Controversial Timing and Unsuccessful Meeting

What perhaps embarrassed the Congress leadership even more was the fact that the visit that coincided with party leader Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Raebareli, failed to materialise, as the delegation couldn't meet Mayawati.

What's more, Tuesday evening's visit happened hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted that his party's alliance with Congress will continue for 2027 UP polls.

Key Figures Involved

Congress Scheduled Caste Department national chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam, the department's Uttar Pradesh president and MP Tanuj Punia, were among the leaders who visited BSP chief's residence.

On Wednesday, Punia told PTI that the visit was a 'goodwill gesture'.

"A meeting of the party's SC wing under Rajendra Pal Ji was held in Lucknow evening on Tuesday. Since our party office is close to the BSP chief's residence. After the meeting as we drove past Mayawati Ji's residence, we thought of making an impromptu courtesy call on her, more so as she also hails from the same community as ours and is a senior leader," Punia said, admitting the delegation was unable to get an audience with the BSP chief.

Punia, however, denied reports that the Dalit leaders had approached Mayawati to convey a message from Rahul Gandhi.

"That's not correct. I am currently in Raebareli only at Rahul Ji's programme," Punia said on phone.

Congress Response and Disapproval

Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande told PTI that the party had taken notice of the visit.

"This was not an authorised delegation from the party. The party has taken cognisance of the matter and issued show-cause notices to the leaders who went there," Pande said.

He added that while the Congress holds Mayawati in 'high esteem', the leaders who visited her residence had done so in their individual capacity and not on behalf of the party.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai also said that the party gave no permission for the visit.

"Such visits are pre-decided and cleared by top leadership well in advance," he said.

BSP's Stance

BSP Uttar Pradesh president Vishwanath Pal said he had no knowledge about the visit.

"I don't know who went to see Behen Ji. I am not aware of any such visit," he told PTI.

Akhilesh Yadav on Alliances

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the alliance with his party's partners would continue in future elections and said the focus would remain on 'victory, not seats'.

Speaking at an event organised by Amar Ujala, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party had vast experience in managing alliances and had always ensured gains for its allies.

"There will not be a question of seats in the alliance. Even during the Lok Sabha elections, I had said that the issue was not about seats, the issue was about victory. The same formula will work again," he said.