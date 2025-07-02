Dalai Lama's successor must get China's nod, says Beijing; US rift likely

China on Wednesday rejected the Dalai Lama's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval, adding a new chapter to Tibetan Buddhism's decades-long struggle with the Chinese ruling Communist Party.

IMAGE: Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives to conduct a prayer ceremony at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in memory of the victims of the recent earthquake in Tibet, in Bylakuppe, January 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Tibetan spiritual leader on Wednesday said the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust - founded by his office in 2015 - will have the authority to recognise the future reincarnation, ending speculation whether he will have a successor or not after his death.

His announcement ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday is set to intensify tensions with Beijing.

"The Dalai Lama's reincarnation must follow the principles of domestic recognition, the ‘Golden Urn' process, and approval by the central government, in line with religious traditions and laws,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a media briefing while responding to the Dalai Lama's announcement.

The Dalai Lama caught the attention of the world following his high-profile defection to India in 1959 with a large group of Tibetans after the Chinese military under the command of Communist Party founder Mao Zedong took over Tibet.

Since then, he made Dharamsala his "adopted" home, which drew the ire of Beijing and his presence there continued to be a bone of contention between China and India, and the struggle for Tibetan autonomy may have to be continued by his successor.

His successor issue is also expected to flare up fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington as China's policy comes in conflict with the US Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, which reaffirmed America's steadfast support for the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Buddhism.

The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama, the second-high priest of Tibetan Buddhism, has to go through the centuries-old tradition of the Golden Urn law procedure started by the 18th century Qing dynasty, Mao said.

The current 14th Dalai Lama himself was recognised after his predecessor's death following traditional rituals, but his recognition was granted directly by the then-central government, exempting him from the Golden Urn process, Mao said.

She also spoke about how the traditional ceremony was incorporated in 2007 into China's official regulations, along with a clause explicitly banning interference by overseas individuals and parties.

Significantly, the question and Mao's reply related to the Dalai Lama's succession plan was conspicuously missing from the official transcript of the media briefing posted on the chinese foreign ministry website on Wednesday.

Mao also defended the “sinicisation” of Tibetan Buddhism and other religions under the guidelines issued by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I believe that sinicisation of religion is not about restricting religious practice; rather, all religions must adapt to the social, cultural and historical context of the country. Tibetan Buddhism in China is a prime example of a religion that has integrated Chinese characteristics, exemplifying the process of sinicisation,” Mao said.

In New Delhi, China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation has continued for over 700 years and has formed rigorous religious rituals and historical conventions.

"The 14th Dalai Lama himself was searched for in strict accordance with religious rituals and historical conventions after the passing of the 13th Dalai Lama, and enthroned after being granted exemption from the lottery with the then central government's approval," he posted on X.

He said the government of China implements a policy of freedom of religious belief.

"It protects the tradition of reincarnation of Living Buddhas in accordance with the law. The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must follow the process that consists of search and identification in China, lot-drawing from the Golden Urn, and central government approval, and comply with religious rituals and historical conventions as well as Chinese laws and regulations," he added.

The Dalai Lama is revered by the vast majority of over six million Tibetans as a living manifestation of Chenrezig, the Buddhist god of compassion. He is regarded as the most consequential spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism as unlike his predecessors he had to confront the atheist regime headed by the Communist Party of China.

A commentary on the Dalai Lama's succession carried by state-run Xinhua news agency Tuesday ruled out official recognition without proper rituals.

Any so-called "reincarnation" that bypasses traditional religious rituals, whether conducted within or outside the Chinese territory, lacks religious legitimacy and will by no means be recognised by Tibetan Buddhist followers, it said.

Notably ahead of the much-expected announcement by the Dalai Lama, China-appointed Panchen Lama, the second most important Buddhist monk in Tibet after the Dalai Lama, met President Xi here on June 6 and swore his loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.

Meeting the Panchen Lama, Xi asked him to make greater contributions to promoting ethnic unity and religious harmony, as well as the stability, development and progress in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Xi also asked him to make continued efforts to promote the "sinicisation of religion".

Since he came to power in 2012, Xi has been calling for the “sinicisation” of all religions in the country, including Buddhism and Islam, to re-orient them to function under the guidance of the CPC, which ideologically remained atheist.

The 35-year-old Panchen Lama was appointed by China at the age of five in 1995, ousting the Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was chosen as the 11th Panchen Lama by the Dalai Lama.

Beijing has in the past accused the Dalai Lama of indulging in "separatist" activities and trying to split Tibet and considers him as a divisive figure.

However, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism has insisted that he is not seeking independence but "genuine autonomy for all Tibetans living in the three traditional provinces of Tibet" under the "Middle-Way approach".

The Chinese government held nine rounds of talks with the Dalai Lama's representatives from 2002 to 2010, without any concrete outcome. No talks were held on record after Xi took over power in 2012.

In the talks, the Tibetan side pitched for genuine autonomy for the Tibetan people in line with the Dalai Lama's middle-way policy.

However, China consistently rejected his autonomy plan, stating that it covered vast stretches of the Himalayan region beyond the current Tibet Autonomous Region.