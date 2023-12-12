The Dalai Lama Is Just 50 Km From China

His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, arrived in Gangtok on Monday for a three-day visit to Sikkim after a gap of 13 years.

His Holiness landed at the Libing army helipad in East Sikkim where he was received by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. He was also accorded a grand welcome by monks of various monasteries in the state with a traditional Buddhist ritual of dance and prayer known as Sherbang, PTI reported.

The 87-year-old Dalai Lama traveled to a hotel in Gangtok and hundreds of people queued up on both sides of the highway from Deorali to Zero Point to get a glimpse of the spiritual leader.

He will impart teachings on the 'Thirty-Seven Practices of Bodhisattvas' on Tuesday at the Paljor stadium around 50 km from the India-China border at Nathu La.

"Around 40,000 devotees will attend the event at Paljor stadium to get blessings from the Dalai Lama," Gangtok Superintendent of Police Tenzing Loden Lepcha said.

The Dalai Lama last visited Sikkim in 2010. He is scheduled to stay in Gangtok till Thursday morning when he will leave for Salugara in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The Dalai Lama's proximity to the Chinese border will anger the Communist dictators in Beijing who despise the Tibetan spiritual leader who retains his influence in his homeland 64 years after he fled Tibet.

Earlier, on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Tibetans had offered special prayers for the Dalai Lama's long life on the 34th anniversary of being conferred with the Nobel Peace Prize.

IMAGE: His Holiness arrived by an Indian Army helicopter. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama, who is 87, assisted by disciples.

IMAGE: His Holiness receives a warm welcome, here and below.

IMAGE: Women in traditional attire queue to welcome the Dalai Lama, here and below.

IMAGE: A traditional dance form to welcome the Dalai Lama.

IMAGE: Traditional music to welcome the spiritual leader.

IMAGE: Buddhist monks wait to welcome His Holiness.

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama is offered a traditional token of welcome.

IMAGE: His Holiness inspires devotion wherever he goes.

IMAGE: Devotees seek His Holiness's blessings, here and below.

IMAGE: On Sunday, Tibetans in Bikaner prayed for His Holiness' long life, here and below.

IMAGE: Tibetans celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize in Bikaner.

On December 10, 1989, His Holiness was conferred with the Nobel Peace Prize.

IMAGE: Tibetans in Dhanbad offer prayers at the Lhasa Market Purana Bazar.

