Dalai Lama reveals succession plan ahead of his 90th birthday

Four days ahead of his 90th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday stated that the institution of Dalai Lama will continue, putting to rest uncertainty over whether he will have a successor after his death.

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama. Photograph: @DalaiLama/X

In a statement made on May 21, 2025 in Tibetan language and released by his office in Dharamshala on Wednesday, he said that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise the future Dalai Lama.

The 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama -- Tenzin Gyatso, who is also called Lhama Thondup -- commenced at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala on June 30.

"I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation. No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," the statement said.

During a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions on September 24, 2011, the Dalai Lama had stated that "as far back as in 1969, I made clear that people concerned should decide whether the Dalai Lama's reincarnations should continue in future."

He had stated that when he will be 90 years old, he will consult the high Lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions, the Tibetan public, and other people who follow Tibetan Buddhism to evaluate whether or not the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue.

Dalai Lama's statement issued in Dharamshala on Wednesday said, "I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans and Tibetan buddhists living in other parts of the world requesting that the institution of Dalai Lama should continue. I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue."

He said the responsibility to recognise the future reincarnation rests with the members of Gaden Phodrang Trust, Office the Dalai Lama who should consult various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions, and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas.

"They should carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with the tradition," the statement added.