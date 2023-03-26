News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Daily Covid cases in country highest in 149 days

Daily Covid cases in country highest in 149 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 26, 2023 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths.

 

While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147)

The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,63,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study
Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Why Dhawan would have picked Gill over himself...
Why Dhawan would have picked Gill over himself...
Rahul changes Twitter profile to 'Dis'Qualified MP'
Rahul changes Twitter profile to 'Dis'Qualified MP'
Khalistan threat: India summons Canada envoy
Khalistan threat: India summons Canada envoy
ISRO's LVM3 injects 36 satellites into orbits
ISRO's LVM3 injects 36 satellites into orbits
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt

No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances