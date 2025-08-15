HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST reforms, Rs 15,000 for 1st job: Modi's mega announcements

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 15, 2025 10:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the next generation reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide 'substantial' tax relief to common man and benefit small and medium enterprises.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day in New Delhi. Photograph: Screen grab/Narendra Modi YouTube channel

Modi also announced the launch of a Rs 1 lakh crore scheme for the youth -- the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. Under this scheme, those getting first job in private sector will get Rs 15,000 from the government.

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

 

GST, which subsumed a host of taxes and local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

"We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially. Our MSMEs will benefit hugely. Daily use items will become cheaper, which will also strengthen our economy," Modi said in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) comprising state finance ministers is already discussing the rate rationalisation and pruning of slabs in GST.

