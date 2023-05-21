News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » D K Shivakumar is 'not happy' despite Karnataka win

D K Shivakumar is 'not happy' despite Karnataka win

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2023 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after being sworn in as the Karnataka deputy chief minsiter, D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that he is 'not happy' even after the party's thumping victory in the state adding that the next target is the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated next year.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy CM and state Congress president D K Shivakumar addresses the party cadre in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Addressing the party cadre in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "We got 135 plus seats in the assembly elections, but I am not happy, don't come to my or Siddaramaiah's house. Our next target is the Lok Sabha elections and we must fight well."

 

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with Shivakumar paid their tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, in the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

Newly elected CM Siddaramaiah said that no one from the Bharatiya Janata Party has lost their life due to terrorism but they keep saying that Congress supports terrorism.

"PM Modi speaks about terrorism, no one from BJP has ever lost their life due to terrorism. BJP keeps saying that we support terrorism but many Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi died in terror attacks," said Siddaramaiah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Shivakumar is not a traitor like Scindia'
'Shivakumar is not a traitor like Scindia'
Cong Challenge: Keep Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Happy
Cong Challenge: Keep Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Happy
Had to bow down to Gandhi family, Kharge: Shivakumar
Had to bow down to Gandhi family, Kharge: Shivakumar
No form or ID needed for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes
No form or ID needed for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes
Nitish offers support to Kejri against Centre's move
Nitish offers support to Kejri against Centre's move
6 entities under lens for fishy trading in Adani shrs
6 entities under lens for fishy trading in Adani shrs
Opposition unity requires much more than optics: Sibal
Opposition unity requires much more than optics: Sibal
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What made DK Shivakumar accept Karnataka dy CM post

What made DK Shivakumar accept Karnataka dy CM post

'Shivakumar is yet to grow as mass leader'

'Shivakumar is yet to grow as mass leader'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances