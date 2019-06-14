News
Cyclone Vayu likely to recurve on June 16, may hit Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Vayu likely to recurve on June 16, may hit Gujarat's Kutch

June 14, 2019 21:15 IST

 

Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit the Kutch coast of Gujarat, a top official of the ministry of earth sciences said on Friday.

"Vayu is likely to recurve on June 16 and hit Kutch between June 17-18," M Rajeevan, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

 

The intensity of the cyclone is likely to get reduced, Rajeevan said, adding that it may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression.

He said the Gujarat government has been alerted about the possible recurvature of the cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Vayu was to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, but it changed course on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

It skirted the Gujarat coast affecting Gir, Somnath, Diu, Junagarh and Porbandar.

