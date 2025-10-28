HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cyclone Montha begins landfall off Andhra coast

Cyclone Montha begins landfall off Andhra coast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 21:53 IST

x

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Montha has begun off the Andhra Pradesh coast and it will continue for the next three to four hours, the IMD said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of the road as Cyclone Montha advances, in Kakinada and Uppada, Andhra Pradesh, October 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on 'X' at 7:23 pm today, the India Meteorological Department said the latest observations indicated that the landfall process of Montha has commenced.

 

"Latest observations indicate that the landfall process has commenced. The landfall process will continue for (the) next three to four hours," said IMD.

Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

The weather system will cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall
Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall
Rain lashes AP, Odisha as 'Montha' turns into severe cyclonic storm
Rain lashes AP, Odisha as 'Montha' turns into severe cyclonic storm
Cyclone Montha landfall tomorrow; heavy rains expected in Odisha, Bengal, TN, AP
Cyclone Montha landfall tomorrow; heavy rains expected in Odisha, Bengal, TN, AP
Cyclone Montha: Andhra prepares action plan for relief, essential supplies
Cyclone Montha: Andhra prepares action plan for relief, essential supplies
Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely on Oct 28, 29
Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely on Oct 28, 29

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 2

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

webstory image 3

8 Snake-Free Countries

VIDEOS

Watch: Aircraft seeds clouds in Delhi to bring rain to clear toxic air1:15

Watch: Aircraft seeds clouds in Delhi to bring rain to...

Fans Shocked by Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation!0:57

Fans Shocked by Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Weight Loss...

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at Pushkar Fair!2:30

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO