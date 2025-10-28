HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall

Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 09:59 IST

x

Cyclonic storm 'Montha' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north to northwestwards with a speed of 17 km per hour in the past six hours and lay centred over the same region by 2.30 am on Tuesday, about 310 km south to southeast of Kakinada, said the India Meteorological Department.

IMAGE: Rough seas and strong winds lash Andhra Pradesh coast as Cyclone 'Montha' intensifies. Photograph: ANI video grab

It has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

It is located about 230 km south to the southeast of Machilipatnam, 370 km south of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and 570 km south to southwest of Odisha's Gopalpur.

 

"Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km south-southeast of Kakinada," said the Met Department in a release.

Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

Continuing to move further north to northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph.

Meanwhile, the Met Department forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places across the coastal districts of the southern state. It issued a red alert to 19 districts.

Likewise, an orange alert has been issued to Nandyal, Kadapa and Annamayya districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued to Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts, where heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

A red alert indicates "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.

The Met Department forecast light thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph and moderate rainfall at a few places over Annamayya, Kadapa and Nandyal districts in the next three hours.

Meanwhile, nine flights between Chennai and various destinations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, were cancelled in the morning due to inclement weather.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Cyclone Montha: Andhra prepares action plan for relief
Cyclone Montha: Andhra prepares action plan for relief
Arabian Sea is now hotbed for cyclones
Arabian Sea is now hotbed for cyclones
Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely
Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely
TN braces for heavy rain on Wednesday, red alert in 8 districts
TN braces for heavy rain on Wednesday, red alert in 8 districts
Rain swells Chennai reservoirs; schools, colleges shut
Rain swells Chennai reservoirs; schools, colleges shut

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Indian Districts With Maximum Export Output

webstory image 2

10 Satish Shah Films, Shows On OTT

webstory image 3

A Banana Every Day? 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Bihar Police Stops Prashant Kishor's Convoy in Purnia0:32

Bihar Police Stops Prashant Kishor's Convoy in Purnia

Chirag Paswan performs 'Chhath Puja' rituals with family in Patna5:22

Chirag Paswan performs 'Chhath Puja' rituals with family...

Newly sworn Japan PM Sanae Takaichi welcomes Trump at Akasaka Palace3:11

Newly sworn Japan PM Sanae Takaichi welcomes Trump at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO