Mobile Hacking: CISF Constable Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud

A CISF constable in Mumbai recently fell victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing Rs 95,668 from his bank account after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked, prompting a police investigation into the online transaction scam.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A CISF constable in Mumbai lost Rs 95,668 to cyber fraud after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked.

The fraud involved the constable's phone resetting and applications being automatically deleted.

After reinstalling PhonePe, he discovered the unauthorised debit from his bank account.

Bank authorities confirmed the mobile phone was compromised, with fraudsters accessing his account.

A complaint has been lodged with Mahim Police under cheating and IT Act charges.

A CISF constable has become the latest victim of a cyber fraud after an unidentified fraudster allegedly hacked his mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 95,668 from his bank account, a Mumbai Police official said on Wednesday.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The complainant is posted at the CISF office located in the Mahim Police Colony.

On Saturday, he noticed that his mobile phone was suddenly resetting itself. He also found that all applications installed on the device were being automatically deleted. After some time, the phone restarted and began functioning normally, police said.

He assumed that it was a normal glitch and reinstalled the PhonePe application. When the constable checked the balance in his bank account, he discovered that Rs 95,668 had been debited without his authorisation.

He immediately approached his bank and requested the blocking of his account. Bank authorities reportedly informed him that his mobile phone appeared to have been compromised and that cyber fraudsters had gained access to his account and transferred money through online transactions.

The constable contacted the cyber helpline and later lodged a complaint with the Mahim Police, leading to registration of a case on the charge of cheating and under the Information Technology Act, an official added.