How Ludhiana Police Busted A Cyber Fraud Racket Targeting Foreign Nationals

Ludhiana Police dismantled a massive cyber fraud operation, arresting 132 individuals for running fake call centres that defrauded foreign nationals through sophisticated online scams and deceptive tactics.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Ludhiana Police busted a major cyber fraud racket involving fake call centres.

The fraudsters targeted foreign nationals using pop-up scams and remote access fraud.

Police seized Rs 1.07 crore, laptops, mobile phones, and vehicles during the raids.

The syndicate used fake security alerts and impersonated bank officials to deceive victims.

The cheated money was routed to India through hawala channels and cryptocurrency.

Police in Ludhiana on Friday claimed to have busted the "largest-ever" cyber fraud racket in the city, arresting 132 people allegedly involved in running fake call centres that targeted foreign nationals through pop-up scams, remote access fraud and bogus bank security alerts.

Inside the Cyber Fraud Operation

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, at a press conference here, said acting upon credible intelligence inputs regarding this syndicate, simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations, including commercial premises near Sandhu Tower and Silver Oak recently.

During the operation, a total of 132 people were apprehended from different illegal call centres, he said.

The syndicate was targeting foreign nationals through sophisticated online deception and financial scams.

He said Rs 1.07 crore, 98 laptops, 229 mobile phones, and 19 vehicles have been recovered. More than 300 bank accounts have been frozen, with more under process.

Income Tax authorities have been intimated and joined the investigation.

A case has been registered under various Sections of the BNS and under the provisions of the IT Act at Police Station, Cyber Crime, Ludhiana.

The accused persons were operating applications on electronic devices targeting foreign nationals through sophisticated cyber fraud techniques.

How the Cyber Fraudsters Operated

Elaborating on the syndicate's modus operandi, the Police Commissioner said that a fake pop-up warning, purportedly from Microsoft Company, regarding an impending virus attack or security threat would appear on the computer screen of the victim.

The pop-up also displayed a customer care number to be contacted by the victim. Simultaneously, the victim's computer screen would become unresponsive or appear stuck due to the pop-up, he said.

When the victim contacted the displayed number, the call was redirected to the fraudsters through "X-Lite" software -- an internet-based dialer application used for routing inbound calls.

Each location consisted of approximately 8-10 teams, with each team comprising around 6-7 members. Every team had designated "openers" and "closers", the officer said

The "opener" would receive the incoming call and persuade the victim to download remote access software such as Ultra Viewer, thereby enabling remote access to the victim's computer system.

Thereafter, the victim was made to run fake or dummy scans on the system. During the process, fabricated warning pop-ups displaying issues such as compromised email accounts, hacked bank accounts, child pornography alerts, and other false security threats would appear on the victim's screen.

The victims were then induced to open their email accounts, banking applications, and other confidential information on their systems, the police officer said.

Through screen sharing and remote access, the confidential data became accessible to the fraudsters. Subsequently, the victim was falsely informed that his/her bank account had serious security issues and that the call would be transferred to the concerned bank representative, the officer said.

The call was then handled by the "closer", who impersonated a bank official and falsely advised the victim that the money in the account was unsafe.

Money Trail and Further Investigation

The victim was then induced to transfer or part with money through several methods -- "Cash pickup from doorstep, Gold pickup from doorstep after purchasing gold, purchase and sharing of gift cards such as Amazon/Apple gift cards, wire transfer of money into fake foreign accounts".

The cheated amount was thereafter routed to India through multiple hawala channels, cryptocurrency transactions, and other illegal financial mechanisms.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that each operator handled approximately 8-10 calls on an average per day. The workers employed were being paid fixed salaries along with performance-based incentives.

Further investigation is underway regarding digital evidence, money trail analysis, proceeds of crime, hawala transactions, cryptocurrency links, ownership and tenancy verification of premises used for operation of the call centres, and identification of other accused persons and facilitators connected with the racket.