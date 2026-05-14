HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Key Accused Held In USD 8.5 Million US Fraud

Key Accused Held In USD 8.5 Million US Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 22:32 IST

x

Lakhan Jaiprakash Jagwani, a key figure in a massive fraud operation targeting US citizens, has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly swindling USD 8.5 million through illegal call centres.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The CBI arrested Lakhan Jaiprakash Jagwani for allegedly defrauding US nationals.
  • The fraud involved USD 8.5 million through illegal call centres operating from India.
  • The accused impersonated US government officials to target victims.
  • Jagwani was on the run since December after the CBI busted his call centre.

The CBI has arrested key accused Lakhan Jaiprakash Jagwani in a case of allegedly defrauding US nationals to the tune of USD 8.5 million through illegal call centres, officials said on Thursday.

Transnational Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted

The agency registered the case in December last year, busting a large-scale transnational cyber-enabled financial-fraud syndicate operating illegal call centres from New Delhi, Noida and other locations in India since September 2022.

 

"The accused persons, in criminal conspiracy with each other and unknown associates, impersonated officials of US government agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Social Security Administration (SSA), using pseudonymous identities to target US nationals through fraudulent calls, emails and VoIP communications," a spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

USD 8.5 Million Defrauded From US Victims

According to the CBI, the victims were defrauded to the tune of USD 8.5 Million.

Accused on the Run Since December

Jagwani was on the run since December last year, when the agency busted his illegal call centre and seized more than Rs 1 crore in cash, the spokesperson said.

"After strenuous efforts, he has been arrested on May 13, 2026, in Delhi," she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

CBI busts call centre fraud run by US citizen
CBI busts call centre fraud run by US citizen
US charges 61 people in Indian call centre scam
US charges 61 people in Indian call centre scam
70 call centre staff held for duping US nationals
70 call centre staff held for duping US nationals
CBI busts fake call centre targeting US citizens, recovers Rs 3 cr, gadgets
CBI busts fake call centre targeting US citizens, recovers Rs 3 cr, gadgets
International fake call centre duping Aussies busted in Cyberabad, 9 held
International fake call centre duping Aussies busted in Cyberabad, 9 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta high court0:36

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta...

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers2:44

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers

Alia Sets Cannes Ablaze With Her Stunning Presence0:23

Alia Sets Cannes Ablaze With Her Stunning Presence

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO