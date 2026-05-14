Key Accused Held In USD 8.5 Million US Fraud

Lakhan Jaiprakash Jagwani, a key figure in a massive fraud operation targeting US citizens, has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly swindling USD 8.5 million through illegal call centres.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points The CBI arrested Lakhan Jaiprakash Jagwani for allegedly defrauding US nationals.

The fraud involved USD 8.5 million through illegal call centres operating from India.

The accused impersonated US government officials to target victims.

Jagwani was on the run since December after the CBI busted his call centre.

The CBI has arrested key accused Lakhan Jaiprakash Jagwani in a case of allegedly defrauding US nationals to the tune of USD 8.5 million through illegal call centres, officials said on Thursday.

Transnational Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted

The agency registered the case in December last year, busting a large-scale transnational cyber-enabled financial-fraud syndicate operating illegal call centres from New Delhi, Noida and other locations in India since September 2022.

"The accused persons, in criminal conspiracy with each other and unknown associates, impersonated officials of US government agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Social Security Administration (SSA), using pseudonymous identities to target US nationals through fraudulent calls, emails and VoIP communications," a spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

USD 8.5 Million Defrauded From US Victims

According to the CBI, the victims were defrauded to the tune of USD 8.5 Million.

Accused on the Run Since December

Jagwani was on the run since December last year, when the agency busted his illegal call centre and seized more than Rs 1 crore in cash, the spokesperson said.

"After strenuous efforts, he has been arrested on May 13, 2026, in Delhi," she added.